Awareness session held on laws against harassment

The event aimed at creating awareness among the employees regarding various types of sexual harassment, how to register complaints and the legal framework. Acting Vice Chancellor Prof MAA Siddique, the chief guest at the occasion, while talking about the Islamic perspective of gender rights, underlined the fact that in Islam there is zero tolerance so far as crime against women is concerned. Advocate Masooda spoke on the different laws and regulations of harassment against women in workplaces. In her speech, she stressed on reforms at the family level in order to preserve the role of elderly women in running affairs of social and cultural importance.