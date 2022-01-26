Awoora residents demand establishment of fire service station

Kupwara, Jan 26: The residents of Awoora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to establish a fire service station in the area.
They said that Awoora comprises dozens of villages with thousands of population but has been deprived of this basic and fundamental need.
The residents said that the nearest fire station is at Trehgam and at the time of fire incident, they have to wait for hours for fire tenders to reach the spot.
Zakir Ahmad, an engineer from Awoora said that they had approached the successive dispensations for establishment of a fire service station at Awoora a numer of times but to no avail.
He said that dozens of villages including Awoora, Muqam, Manwan, Reshwari, Mirmuqam, Herpora, Allachzab, Kawari, Lederwan, Gulgam, Hundi, and Zurhama had witnessed a loss of crores of rupees due to fire incidents.
Ahmad said that the loss could have been lessened had there been a fire station at Awoora.
The residents appealed Director General Fire and Emergency Service to establish a fire service station in their area so that their genuine grievance was redressed.