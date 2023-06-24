Ayushi Sudan assumes charge as DC Kupwara
Kupwara, June 24: Ayushi Sudan, today assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, relieving Doifode Sagar Dattatray of the charge.
Ayushi Sudan, a 2017-batch IAS officer, has been previously serving as Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K.
She was received by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kupwara, Altaf Ahmad Khan; Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir, JD Planning, Abdul Majeed and other senior officers and officials of DC Office.
Soon after assuming charge as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, the incumbent DC took an introductory cum review meeting with all district and sectoral officers and received feedback of office business.
Addressing the meeting, the DC asked the officers to be responsible to the people of Kupwara district. She impressed upon them to work hard with added dedication and personally see the grievances of the people for their effective disposal.
The DC sought cooperation from officers to make administration more delivering to the general public of district Kupwara at large.
Earlier, the DC took a detailed sector wise review of major ongoing works of the district and got feedback of the progress achieved so far from the concerned officers.
The DC sought separate feedback from the officers regarding the priority issues of their departments for immediate redressal.
Among others, ADDC Kupwara, ADC Handwara, ADC Kupwara, JD Planning, and SEs of Jal Shakti/PDD/R&B were present in the meet.