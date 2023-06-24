Ayushi Sudan assumes charge as DC Kupwara

Ayushi Sudan, a 2017-batch IAS officer, has been previously serving as Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K.

She was received by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kupwara, Altaf Ahmad Khan; Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir, JD Planning, Abdul Majeed and other senior officers and officials of DC Office.

Soon after assuming charge as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, the incumbent DC took an introductory cum review meeting with all district and sectoral officers and received feedback of office business.