Kashmir

Ayushi Sudan posted as DC Kupwara

Bhupinder Kumar (IAS), Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department to hold the charge of Mission Director, National Health Mission
Transfer
TransferFile/ GK

Srinagar, June 21: The government has posted Ayushi Sudan as Deputy Commissioner Kupwara. 

An IAS officer of AGMUT cadre 2017, Sudan, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, has been transferred with “immediate effect”, according to a government order as reported by GNS.

Also, Bhupinder Kumar (IAS), Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department has been asked to hold the charge of Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K in addition to his own duties till further order.

transfer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com