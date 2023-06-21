Ayushi Sudan posted as DC Kupwara

Srinagar, June 21: The government has posted Ayushi Sudan as Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.
An IAS officer of AGMUT cadre 2017, Sudan, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, has been transferred with “immediate effect”, according to a government order as reported by GNS.
Also, Bhupinder Kumar (IAS), Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department has been asked to hold the charge of Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K in addition to his own duties till further order.