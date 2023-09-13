‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign launched in Bandipora to promote organ donation

Bandipora, Sep 13: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad along with chairman DDC, CMO and MS on Wednesday launched the “Ayushman Bhav” campaign across the district to promote health target services and spread awareness about all health schemes and organ donation.
The campaign was launched across the Nation by the President Droupadi Murmu.
The DC, on the occasion, informed that ‘Ayushman Bhava’ is a public health campaign launched for people belonging to economically weaker sections.
Ahamd said that awareness cum screening camps shall be conducted by the health department across the district to curb the further growth of unnoticed underlying diseases including Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) besides Tuberculosis, Hepatitis et al.
The Deputy commissioner further said that under the campaign, administration will promote health target services and raise awareness among people to ensure optimum delivery of all health schemes run by the Government of India to every intended beneficiary.
He said the most important addition to the campaign was collection of organ donation data.
He said efforts are being put in to “increase the number of organ donors” as according to him the number of organ donors in J&K was less.