Ayushman Bhava Health Mela organised in Uri

Baramulla, Nov 17: In a significant stride towards community healthcare, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Baramulla, alongside Block Medical Officer, inaugurated Ayushman Health Mela at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Uri.

The Health Department organized this event under the Ayushman Bhava Campaign, aiming to extend quality healthcare services to the community.

A specialized team of doctors from GMC Baramulla, led by Prof. Abdul Majid, in collaboration with doctors from Block Uri’s healthcare centers, provided free counseling and examinations across various medical disciplines, encompassing gynecology, dermatology, orthopedics, and general surgery etc. Free diagnostic tests for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) and TB screening were conducted, complemented by the provision of free medications to patients examined during the Mela.

A total of about 620 beneficiaries attended the Mela, who were extensively briefed on various health schemes and guided on the necessary steps to access these benefits. Additionally, beneficiaries were registered for Golden-cards and ABHA cards, ensuring they could avail themselves of insurance and holistic healthcare scheme benefits.

Speaking during the event, the CMO highlighted the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ initiative as a governmental commitment to saturate healthcare services across villages and towns, in line with the commitment to ensure reach to the last mile and enable access to health care services to everyone in the society.

Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Masoodi, Medical Superintendent of GMC Baramulla, on the occasion, underscored the pivotal contribution of GMC Baramulla in deploying specialized teams of doctors for every Ayushman Bhava program in the district ensuring doorstep access to specialized healthcare services and commitment to community well-being and accessibility.