Ayushman Bhavah campaign inaugurated in Anantnag

'Ayushman Bhavah’ initiative involves a set of interventions that include ‘Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0’, ‘Ayushman Melas- at Health and Wellness level and Medical Camps by Medical Colleges at CHCs’ and ‘Ayushman Sabhas’ and eventually ensuring Gram Panchayat, Urban ward to attain the status of ‘Ayushman Gram Panchayat’ or ‘Ayushman Urban Ward’ in a saturation mode.

During the campaign health check up was ensured to all registered beneficiaries besides various items including sports kits ,carom board, medical Kit, winter thermals were distributed.