Ayushman Bhavah campaign inaugurated in Anantnag

Anantnag, Sep 3: Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag in presence of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag today inaugurated Ayushman Bhavah’ campaign at Old Age home Pazalpora and Iklavia school Anantnag to envisage and saturate all identified health care services in every village and town in line with the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure access to health care services to everyone in the society.
'Ayushman Bhavah’ initiative involves a set of interventions that include ‘Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0’, ‘Ayushman Melas- at Health and Wellness level and Medical Camps by Medical Colleges at CHCs’ and ‘Ayushman Sabhas’ and eventually ensuring Gram Panchayat, Urban ward to attain the status of ‘Ayushman Gram Panchayat’ or ‘Ayushman Urban Ward’ in a saturation mode.
During the campaign health check up was ensured to all registered beneficiaries besides various items including sports kits ,carom board, medical Kit, winter thermals were distributed.
The Additional district commissioner (ADC) with a firm commitment to success directed all stakeholders to ensure success of Ayushman Bhava Campaign at all levels and ensure awareness regarding all health care schemes to the general public from 1st September to 31st December 2023.