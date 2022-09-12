Azad asks supporters to develop contact with people ahead of assembly polls

Azad gave ample time to all. This has pumped new energy among the Azad supporters and well-wishers. People from various areas who met Azad extended their full cooperation and support to him in all his future endeavours.

In Kashmir, people are suffering. There is no development and jobs. They demanded to raise voice for statehood, job rights, land rights etc. Each and every deputation got enough time to put forward the grievances, suggestions etc. Ex-MP Ghulam Nabi Ratanpuri, also joined Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad asked leaders to visit their respective constituencies and reach out to people to sort out their problems. He also asked the workers to gear up their efforts for developing contact with people to face the upcoming assembly elections in the J&K (UT). He exhorted upon all workers and leaders to put-in their best effort for strengthening the unit in the J&K (UT).