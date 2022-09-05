Azad begins consultation process; meets delegations from Chenab valley, Pir Panchal

Jammu: A day after spelling out his prospective party’s agenda and hinting at consultation for his new political formulation, the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday initiated the process to hold meetings with his supporters from parts of Jammu region.
Mainly the delegations of his supporters from Chenab valley sub-region and Pir Panjal met him at his Gandhinagar residence during the day.
During his maiden rally on Sunday after tendering his resignation from Congress, Azad had stated that his stay in J&K would last around a fortnight.
“During this period, I will meet my people, who have reposed their unflinching trust in me; will listen to them and hold consultations. For four days, I will be in Jammu meeting delegations of people at my Gandhinagar residence. Then I’ll leave for Doda. I will also spend a day each in Kishtwar and Inderwal and meet the DDC and BDC members before leaving for Kashmir on September 12 to hold consultations there with different sections of society besides those who reposed trust in me,” he had announced.
Earlier in the day, the delegations from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Bhalessa, Khara, Bhatyas, Chilly, Gandoh, KIshtwar, Banihal met him to extend their support to him. The delegations from Reasi, Kathua and other parts of Jammu region will meet him on Tuesday and Wednesday before he leaves for Doda.