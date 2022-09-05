Azad begins consultation process; meets delegations from Chenab valley, Pir Panchal

Jammu: A day after spelling out his prospective party’s agenda and hinting at consultation for his new political formulation, the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday initiated the process to hold meetings with his supporters from parts of Jammu region.

Mainly the delegations of his supporters from Chenab valley sub-region and Pir Panjal met him at his Gandhinagar residence during the day.

During his maiden rally on Sunday after tendering his resignation from Congress, Azad had stated that his stay in J&K would last around a fortnight.