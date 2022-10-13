Azad calls on LG Sinha, raises halting of fruit trucks on highway

Srinagar, Oct 13: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and took up the halting of fruit trucks on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.
As per a DAP spokesman, Azad told LG that "of late it has turned into a nightmare for them as their fruit-laden trucks are being made to wait for days together on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at some vulnerable spots, resulting in the rotting of the fruits due to the long wait".
He said that the halting of trucks was resulting into rotting of fruits while demanding that the trucks be treated as urgent like ambulances so that growers don't face losses.
As per the party spokesman, Azad also discussed the power supply scenario with the LG ahead of winter and requested
the LG to direct concerned authorities to ensure adequate power supply.