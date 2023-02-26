Azad concerned over  ‘soaring use of drugs by youth’

Srinagar, Feb 26: The Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday expressed his deep concerns over the soaring use of drugs by youth in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a youth interaction programme here. Azad said that if his party forms the government, the youth will be his first priority since it is the future of the nation. He said ,”It is disturbing for us all that a huge number of our youth are diverted to drugs and other anti-social activities. Dwindling economic conditions, lack of job opportunities has pushed our youth to this menace.”
“We have been reading news almost on a daily basis now regarding the youths involved in drugs. This should serve as an alarm for all of us and we cannot afford to lose our future assets,” he said . Azad added that it is the responsibility of the government to engage the youths positively and empower them so that drug menace is controlled.
“If we form the government, I will pay special attention to the issue and I will assure you that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will not face any crisis. Jobs will be provided to all in both the government and private sector,” he said.