Azad condoles demise of Sagar Sehrai

In his condolence message Azad said,"I am deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Sagar Sehrai. I had known him right from my student days and have lots of fond memories. Bhaderwah has lost son of the soil and the state has lost a very promising poet, writer and a noble soul. I had very intimate relations with him as we grew together. Till recent past, whenever I would visit Bhaderwah he would arrange literary function in my honour. He will be missed by the literary world. I pray to Almighty to give him place in heaven. I express my condolences to the bereaved family especially his wife. May God give them enough courage to bear this irreparable loss.”