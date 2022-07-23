Azad condoles demise of Sagar Sehrai

Srinagar, July 23 : Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed his sorrow and grief on the tragic demise of prominent poet from Bhaderwah, Chinab Valley, Sagar Sehrai.
In his condolence message Azad said,"I am deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Sagar Sehrai. I had known him right from my student days and have lots of fond memories. Bhaderwah has lost son of the soil and the state has lost a very promising poet, writer and a noble soul. I had very intimate relations with him as we grew together. Till recent past, whenever I would visit Bhaderwah he would arrange literary function in my honour. He will be missed by the literary world. I pray to Almighty to give him place in heaven. I express my condolences to the bereaved family especially his wife. May God give them enough courage to bear this irreparable loss.”