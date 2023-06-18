Azad directs party cadre to expand public outreach

Anantnag, June 17: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman GhulamNabi Azad on Saturday urged the district office bearers to strengthen the party cadre and reach out to the people at their doorstep and raise their genuine grievances.
“The time has come when you have to walk foot to the remotest part of the Union Territory and interact with our people who are fed up with the present political system,” Azad told the office bearers in Anantnag while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing party activities in the district.
According to a press release he said that it is the responsibility of every worker and office bearer of DPAP to make common people understand of “our agenda and convince them to be part of change for the future and betterment of Jammu and Kashmir.”
“Change comes when you change the mindset of people and make them understand what DPAP stands for. How it is a different political party and challenges the status quo with new hopes and promises on ground. So, every single person of the UT is important for us and have to come forward to become part of this caravan,” Azad said. He said his party is pro- poor and pro- people and it will fight for all those who face the onslaught to their basic rights. He said DPAP is the guardian of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their political and economic rights. “Our fight is long and decisive and it needs motivation and ideological endorsement from the people,”he said. He was, however, satisfied with the working of party workers and office bearers and appreciated them for taking on contentious public issues like forcible land eviction, curtailment in ration quota, Job aspirants, Property tax, electricity and many others. “This is how you have to work in future and compel the government to listen to the poor and ensure no one is bereft of his or her rights. Empowering people is our basic and main service as a political organisation,” Azad added.