Azad directs party cadre to expand public outreach

“Change comes when you change the mindset of people and make them understand what DPAP stands for. How it is a different political party and challenges the status quo with new hopes and promises on ground. So, every single person of the UT is important for us and have to come forward to become part of this caravan,” Azad said. He said his party is pro- poor and pro- people and it will fight for all those who face the onslaught to their basic rights. He said DPAP is the guardian of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their political and economic rights. “Our fight is long and decisive and it needs motivation and ideological endorsement from the people,”he said. He was, however, satisfied with the working of party workers and office bearers and appreciated them for taking on contentious public issues like forcible land eviction, curtailment in ration quota, Job aspirants, Property tax, electricity and many others. “This is how you have to work in future and compel the government to listen to the poor and ensure no one is bereft of his or her rights. Empowering people is our basic and main service as a political organisation,” Azad added.