Azad expresses concern over rising road accidents

Referring to road accident of Saturday in which 18 people were injured after a mini-bus skidded off road in Dalwas area of Ramban, Azad said that dilapidated roads result in vehicles plunging into deep gorges. “These road accidents have consumed previous lives and also resulting in critical injuries,”he said. Azad urged the authorities to take immediate repairs of dilapidated roads and also to take preventive measures for stopping accidents instead of taking post-accident measures.