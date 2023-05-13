Azad expresses concern over rising road accidents

Srinagar, May 13: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday expressed his concern over the surge in number of road accidents in Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region.
In a statement, Azad has urged upon the authorities to put in place a preventive strategy for stopping accidents instead of taking post-accident measure. “The roads are in dilapidated condition in these hilly areas making them sensitive for road accidents. In these roads accidents many people have lost their lives and many suffered grievous injuries in these road accidents,”he said.
Referring to road accident of Saturday in which 18 people were injured after a mini-bus skidded off road in Dalwas area of Ramban, Azad said that dilapidated roads result in vehicles plunging into deep gorges. “These road accidents have consumed previous lives and also resulting in critical injuries,”he said. Azad urged the authorities to take immediate repairs of dilapidated roads and also to take preventive measures for stopping accidents instead of taking post-accident measures.