Kashmir

Azad greets people

File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK

Srinagar, Sep 27 : Former chief minister and  chairman of Democratic  Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad  has greeted people on on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

He posted on  X, “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). The Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a peaceful and harmonious society.”

