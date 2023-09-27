Azad greets people

Srinagar, Sep 27 : Former chief minister and chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad has greeted people on on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
He posted on X, “I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). The Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a peaceful and harmonious society.”