Azad launching new party not a good news for NC

Srinagar: The announcement by Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch a new political party is not a good news for National Conference (NC) also.

Azad outside Congress and that too with his new party is politically damaging for NC, which is intending to give a tough fight to the BJP and emerge as single largest party in the assembly elections by consolidating it's votes.

Whether or not National Conference will be able to do so in the fast changing ground and political situation will be known at election time.

But it is very important for the party that for becoming the single largest party, it has to get a good share of seats from Chenab Valley, where Azad is having his influence and from Rajouri and Poonch districts also.

The party leadership believes that arrival of new party on the scene can snatch some seats from its kitty and can lead to further division of votes among non-BJP parties. This all will particularly hit the electoral interests of National Conference.

On the other hand BJP leaders say that their vote bank is very much intact in Jammu division and they are trying to win seats in Kashmir Valley too this time and get the absolute majority against the wishes of sulking NC.