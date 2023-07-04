Azad, Mehbooba extend greetings on birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Ji

“Guru Hargobind Ji was truly ‘Sache Patshah’ who enlightened and empowered people through spiritual wisdom. We are fortunate that Guru Ji visited Kashmir to spread the message of peace and harmony in the Valley,” Azad said, remembering Guru Hargobind Ji’s contribution in the establishment of Sri Akal Takht at Amritsar.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also extended greetings and best wishes to the Sikh community and the entire nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Ji, 6th Guru of the Sikh Panth.