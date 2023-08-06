Azad pins hope on positive outcome of SC's decision on Art 370

Laying stress on structured work culture adopted by him to run DPAP, Azad took jibe on non-performing leaders as his party has more accountability of leadership than its rivals.“DPAP has no place for lethargic and non-performing leaders as I check the progress of each party leader by making him or her accountable. We seek details from leaders on outreach at the block or village level,” Azad said.

On rising cases of terrorism in Rajouri for the past six months, chairman DPAP expressed his concern at the number of terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces. “It is a matter of concern that Rajouri is witnessing a surge in terrorist incidents during the past six months,” Azad said, urging people and security forces to remain vigil against anti-national elements in border areas. Earlier, he told DPAP workers at Assesi that Chenab Valley will be the focus of his policies once the party comes to power. “My tenure of two and half years as the chief minister stands testimony to the fact that development was the only agenda of my politics in Jammu and Kashmir and would continue to remain so in future,” Azad argued.