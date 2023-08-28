Azad promises ‘Khushaal J&K’ if voted to power

Pulwama, Aug 27: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday promised that if voted to power, his party will make a “ Khuhaal Jammu and Kashmir.”
According to a press release, he was addressing a public rally here. Azad said that given the huge potential in horticulture and agriculture sectors, Pulwama will be developed as a major economic centre once DPAP is elected to power.
The press release added that a massive public rally was held despite the onset of fruit harvesting season. Azad assured people that world class fruit mandis encompassing all facilities would be established in order to give a boost to the horticulture sector in Pulwama, a press release said.
“The fruit mandis will have the latest technology, speedy transport system to ferry apple crop to mandis across the country, loan facilities and extensive support to boost fruit production,” the DPAP chairman said. Eulogising his belief in “old Kashmir” which saw all round development 15 years ago when he was Chief Minister, he lamented model of “new Kashmir” where people are unhappy due to record unemployment of both boys and girls, poor infrastructure and economic stagnation which has led to poverty in rural Jammu and Kashmir.
“DPAP model of governance encompasses equal employment for educated girls as well as boys in my idea of ‘hushaal Jammu Kashmir which would also guarantee jobs, roads, electricity, mobile connectivity and financial stability. Also skilled and unskilled workers will have opportunities by utilising the full potential of the region ,” said Azad amidst applause from the public.
Stressing that DPAP’s manifesto will include double and triple shifts to revamp the poor infrastructure, Azad said the region will be promoted during fruit seasons for tourism. “Tourists spots like Shadimarg, Gulshanmarg and other beautiful meadows will be developed at par with Gulmarg and for that tourism related infrastructure will be developed and jobs will be guaranteed for youth of the same districts. Schools and hospitals will be upgraded at the earliest,” he envisioned.
Lamenting distribution and use of adulterated pesticides which had devastating impact on fruit growers, Azad cautioned people to remain vigilant and compared the situation with Himachal Pradesh where the government has one remarkable work to curb use of adulterated pesticides or fungicide. The public meeting was organised by Abdul Qayoom Dar. The DPAP leaders who were present on the occasion include, Vice-Chairman GM Saroori, Treasurer Taj Mohiudin, Zonal President Gulzar Wani, Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami, and Provincial General Secretary Shafiq Shabnam.