Azad promises ‘Khushaal J&K’ if voted to power

According to a press release, he was addressing a public rally here. Azad said that given the huge potential in horticulture and agriculture sectors, Pulwama will be developed as a major economic centre once DPAP is elected to power.

The press release added that a massive public rally was held despite the onset of fruit harvesting season. Azad assured people that world class fruit mandis encompassing all facilities would be established in order to give a boost to the horticulture sector in Pulwama, a press release said.