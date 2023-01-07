Azad promises new era of development

Srinagar, Jan 7 : Former Chief Minister and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad today promised a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir if his party is voted to power in assembly polls.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. “The function was held to welcome joining of Congress leaders from Banihal in DAP,” the press note said. Azad said that the mass joining of people, especially educated youth reflects the faith and trust they repose on his party. He said the response of people to his party is a great source of motivation to take his developmental agenda forward. “The way people are responding to our call gives me satisfaction that people have realised a need for change. Our party will continue with the agenda of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir and youth will be our leading force,” he said.Azad said when he became the Chief Minister of Jammu Kashmir, he was disappointed to see the Banihal constituency unattended by successive regimes. “I made Banihal constituency my priority and developed it with dozens of infrastructural projects. I sanctioned schools, colleges, roads, hospitals and dozens of other projects for it. Thousands of people have been benefited and once we are back in power the works will be started again in triple shifts to make Banihal as a model constituency in the entire country,” he said.
Azad said the people of Banihal are close to his heart and he will never let them down. “You have trust in me that seems reflected in your support. I will never let you down,” he told the people. Among others who were president on the occasion were Vice Chairman G M Saroori, Taj Mohiuddin Treasurer, Mohd Amin Bhatt Provincial President, Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami, Arun Singh Raju DAP Secretary, DAP Sr Leader M. Amin Bhatt, Farooq Wani Ex Banihal MC Chairman, Ghulam Mohiuddin Rtd ZEO, Ab Gani Khan, Nabeel Khalid, Shafiq Shabnam, and Shujada Bashir .