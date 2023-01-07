Azad promises new era of development

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here. “The function was held to welcome joining of Congress leaders from Banihal in DAP,” the press note said. Azad said that the mass joining of people, especially educated youth reflects the faith and trust they repose on his party. He said the response of people to his party is a great source of motivation to take his developmental agenda forward. “The way people are responding to our call gives me satisfaction that people have realised a need for change. Our party will continue with the agenda of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir and youth will be our leading force,” he said.Azad said when he became the Chief Minister of Jammu Kashmir, he was disappointed to see the Banihal constituency unattended by successive regimes. “I made Banihal constituency my priority and developed it with dozens of infrastructural projects. I sanctioned schools, colleges, roads, hospitals and dozens of other projects for it. Thousands of people have been benefited and once we are back in power the works will be started again in triple shifts to make Banihal as a model constituency in the entire country,” he said.