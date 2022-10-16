Azad reiterates demand for restoration of statehood before polls

Former Chief Minister exhorted the party leaders to work wholeheartedly to strengthen DAP at the ground level. “The party has already initiated the process to constitute committees right from zonal to the Panchayat and block level. We have constituted six committees, comprising senior party leaders, to recommend panels of names for zonal and district committees across J&K,” he said.

“Once our zonal and district committees are constituted, zonal and district office bearers will be asked to go to the block and panchayat level to constitute the block committees and panchayat committees,” he stated. With regard to the representation in committees, he has already specified that these will comprise minimum 50 percent youth, both as officer bearers and members, particularly the educated youths and minimum 20 percent office bearers and members will be women.Six committees represent the Central zone of Jammu; Chenab valley zone; Pir Panjal zone in Jammu division and South Kashmir zone; Central Kashmir zone and North Kashmir zone in Kashmir division. Former Chief Minister though obliquely targeted Congress yet avoided direct reference to any party or individual. He exhaustively recalled the development works initiated and completed by him as the Chief Minister and also as the Union Minister.