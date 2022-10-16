Azad reiterates demand for restoration of statehood before polls

Jammu, Oct 16: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman and the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday stated his newly floated party would remain steadfast in its resolve to pursue three-point agenda seeking restoration of statehood to J&K before assemly polls, right to land and employment to native domiciles.
He was addressing the gathering during the one day convention of his party in Kathua district.
“After delimitation of assembly seats, statehood must be restored,” Azad said. “We need it back, so that our own people can run the administration.” He said assembly polls could wait. “First, the statehood needs to be restored; then elections can be held,” Azad said.
Reiterating the exhaustive agenda of the party with particular focus on restoration of J&K statehood, exclusive right to land and employment for locals of J&K, he said, “If the jobs are given to outsiders, J&K youth will lose even a trickle of employment avenues available here. Our party will work to ensure that the locals don’t lose their exclusive rights which were granted to them by none other than the late Maharaja himself, given his farsighted outlook.”
“But to make it happen, we need the support of all standing together in unison. We all need to stay united by dismantling artificial walls of hatred,” he said.
Former Chief Minister exhorted the party leaders to work wholeheartedly to strengthen DAP at the ground level. “The party has already initiated the process to constitute committees right from zonal to the Panchayat and block level. We have constituted six committees, comprising senior party leaders, to recommend panels of names for zonal and district committees across J&K,” he said.
“Once our zonal and district committees are constituted, zonal and district office bearers will be asked to go to the block and panchayat level to constitute the block committees and panchayat committees,” he stated. With regard to the representation in committees, he has already specified that these will comprise minimum 50 percent youth, both as officer bearers and members, particularly the educated youths and minimum 20 percent office bearers and members will be women.Six committees represent the Central zone of Jammu; Chenab valley zone; Pir Panjal zone in Jammu division and South Kashmir zone; Central Kashmir zone and North Kashmir zone in Kashmir division. Former Chief Minister though obliquely targeted Congress yet avoided direct reference to any party or individual. He exhaustively recalled the development works initiated and completed by him as the Chief Minister and also as the Union Minister.