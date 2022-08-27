Azad resigned over personal differences: Tariq Karra

The Congress leader claimed that the prime minister "gave a tearful send off to Azad after he retired from Rajya Sabha and made it clear that he (Azad) will not be wasted and will soon be appointed on a special mission".

Karra said was working independently in Jammu and Kashmir for the last few months and had raised questions on the leadership of the party.

"Why does Azad choose to show his resentment whenever Congress president is not well, is hospitalised, or outside for treatment," he asked.

Karra said the public perception is that the BJP will benefit from Azad's resignation.