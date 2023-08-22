Azad sahab’s remarks regrettable: Mehbooba Mufti

Talking to media persons she said that she was surprised by such a remark from such a towering leaders. “Azad sahib remarks were dangerous and divisive and they resemble the language of the RSS, BJP, and Janasangh. Such remarks manifest in the atrocities and violence against Muslims in the country,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said that Muslims in India are “unsafe” because of this mind-set. She said that the government is supposed to build houses, but the government is “busy demolishing them selectively, especially those that belong to Muslims”.