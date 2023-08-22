Azad sahab’s remarks regrettable: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Aug 21: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today termed the recent statement of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Indian Muslim as highly regrettable.
Talking to media persons she said that she was surprised by such a remark from such a towering leaders. “Azad sahib remarks were dangerous and divisive and they resemble the language of the RSS, BJP, and Janasangh. Such remarks manifest in the atrocities and violence against Muslims in the country,” she said.
Mehbooba Mufti said that Muslims in India are “unsafe” because of this mind-set. She said that the government is supposed to build houses, but the government is “busy demolishing them selectively, especially those that belong to Muslims”.
Asked about Mushal Mullick becoming a minister in the neighbouring country, she said “ our government” must learn a lesson from it. “ The neighbouring country is rewarding those they think are furthering their ideas on Jammu and Kashmir but unfortunately what our government does is to punish people who stood by and propagated the Idea of India in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP wants to erase the name of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Sahab from his history. Nothing less can be said about Mufti sahib who held the idea of India so dear to him,” she added.