Azad seeks support of people to take J&K out of shadows of 'fear', 'helplessness'

Azad said there are two ways to become a leader -- one by raking up emotive slogans and the other by talking only about those issues which are under his control.

"I will say you will get freedom. But, you will not get it. Have you got it from the last 75 years? I will say you will get autonomy (NC's plank) or the self-rule (PDP's plank). Many elections were fought on these slogans, you have experienced, but there have been no results. Instead, they have only added to the death count. So, why should I raise such slogans," the veteran leader said.