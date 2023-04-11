Azad showing himself in poor light: Soz

Srinagar, Apr 11: Former Union Minister Prof Saifuddin Soz today said that he feels sad on Gulam Nabi Azad showing himself in poor light at the fag end of his political career.
In a statement Soz said, “The feeling is widespread that Gulam Nabi Azad deserted the Congress party, at last, which had bestowed upon him so many honours, all through his career. The general run of people, especially the people in J&K state, assert the fact that Azad cannot convince the people that he was justified for this extreme act of disloyalty to the Congress party.”
The union minister added that the other public reaction is that Azad is seen moving closer to BJP as his participation in electoral politics will cause division of votes, particularly in Jammu province, which will result in indirect support to the BJP. This seems to be an organised effort, he added.
“I have a feeling that ultimately Indian National Congress will not suffer any setback as the people think that Gulam Nabi Azad’s action constitutes extreme disloyalty to the Congress Party which had accorded dignified positions to him all through his political career. People also feel that Azad’s action against the Congress party has come at a time when Congress is leading the campaign against Fascist Forces in India,”he said
Soz claimed that the common people’s feeling is that . Azad’s political stature has received a set-back which can never be repaired in favour of him. “ He will soon start feeling social and political wilderness of unimaginable proportions,”he said.