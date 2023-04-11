Azad showing himself in poor light: Soz

In a statement Soz said, “The feeling is widespread that Gulam Nabi Azad deserted the Congress party, at last, which had bestowed upon him so many honours, all through his career. The general run of people, especially the people in J&K state, assert the fact that Azad cannot convince the people that he was justified for this extreme act of disloyalty to the Congress party.”

The union minister added that the other public reaction is that Azad is seen moving closer to BJP as his participation in electoral politics will cause division of votes, particularly in Jammu province, which will result in indirect support to the BJP. This seems to be an organised effort, he added.