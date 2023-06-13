Azad urges Govt to support those affected by earthquake in Doda

In a statement, Azad said that it was a natural calamity that inflicted huge damage to the properties of people besides so many have been injured. “ It is a national emergency where the government must be on toes and provide all the support for specialized treatment to the injured. At the same time those who lost their homes must be provided alternative accommodation,” he said.

The DPAP chairman said that the government must assess the damage and compensate the losses to the affected people. However, Azad also urged his party workers to reach out to all those affected people and provide all the possible support to the affected families. "I share the sufferings of all the people who suffered in this devastating earthquake. Me and my party stands by all of you,” he said.