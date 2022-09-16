Azad visits B&J hospital Barzulla, assures all help to Kerala boys injured in bike accident

Srinagar, Sep 16: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday visited the Bone and Joints hospital Barzulla to inquire about the condition of two Kerala boys undergoing treatment there following a road accident.
A spokesman for Mr Azad said that eight youngsters from Chalad in Kannur district of Kerala were touring Leh-Ladakh on four motorbikes when one of the bikes met with an accident on their way from Kargil to Leh. “Two boys named Tayyib S/o Mr. Sattar and Vysakh S/o Mr. Pradeepan, were severely injured. The boys were shifted to Bone and Joint Surgical hospital, Barazulla, Srinagar, J&K,” he said, in a statement.
Mr. Azad, he said, immediately got in touch with the hospital administration and concerned doctors for better care and treatment of these boys. “The doctors were advised to treat them as guests and provide all facilities. The boys are operated, one of them is perfectly well and the other, the doctors said, it will take 3-4weeks for recovery,” he said.
Mr. Azad visited the hospital on Friday to inquire about their wellbeing and met with the boys and the doctors. “Mr. Azad offered all help and support to the boys and told the hospital administration and doctors in case of any need they can get in touch with him since the patient’s relatives & dear ones are far away in Kerala,” said the spokesman.
Mr. Azad also requested that there is no need for their parents/relatives to travel all the way to Srinagar. “Everything required [for their treatment] will be met by Mr. Azad himself,” he added.