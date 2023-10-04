Azad visits DC Srinagar’s residence to offer condolences

Srinagar, Oct 4 : Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday visited Gupkar Road to offer condolence to Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad over the sad demise of his father in Law, Jb Mohammad Qasim(Ex Chief Engineer, JKPDD), who passed away a weeks ago.

On the occasion, Former Chief Minister expressed his grief over the sudden departure of Ch Mohammad Qasim and offered condolences to the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family members. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the grieving family to bear the irreparable loss. Azad also reckoned with the contributions of Late Chief Engineer during his service in the Power Development Department.