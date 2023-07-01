Azad welcomes Amarnath pilgrims

"The Amarnath Yatra commences immediately after Eid ul-Adha reflecting upon the spiritual aspect that makes it incumbent upon us as stakeholders to host yatris in a memorable manner so that they remember it forever that Kashmiris are the most hospitable people as hosts who love to welcome guests as pilgrims or tourists," Azad said. Stressing upon the government to provide all requisite facilities to yatris in smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra, he directed his party leadership and workers to act as volunteers during the yatra. "The administration should regulate the pilgrimage in a disciplined format as the number of yatris and tourists to the destinations en route yatra is expected to swell and surge during these two months of yatra," Azad said.