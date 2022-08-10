Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | CUK holds series of events

Ganderbal, Aug 10: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised several events across all the campuses to celebrate 75 years of Independence and commemorate it as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Wednesday.
Department of Botany, organized an online lecture on “Medicinal Plants: An Overview for Future Business Development in India” by Prof Ravinder Raina, Former Principal Scientist YSP University of Hort and Forestry (Solan-HP)
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah highlighted the importance of herbal medicine, its revenue generating potential for all stakeholders, need to shift towards naturopathy, popularity of alternative medicine in China, SE Asia and India, opportunities for business and entrepreneurship development via-a-vis MAP’s of India. Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar highlighted the role of medicinal plant biodiversity, importance of collaborative approach between concerned stakeholders to develop MAP sector, prioritizing to prevent plundering of MP wealth from forests, and need to educate future generations regarding preservation & propagation of MAP’s for sustainable development of the country.
Prof. Ravinder Raina talked on issues regarding MAP’s like status of medicinal plants in India, foreign trade of botanical raw drugs, their supply chain, Indian herbal market, potential of this sector in India, importance of value addition, market scenario, basic rules for initiating business, medicinal plant based enterprises, opportunities for development of agri-entrepreneurship, global market opportunities, role of medicinal plants in Bhutan’s happiness index, Indian Himalayan MP’s and recent initiative (e-charak, new regional centre setting & GAP’s) from GoI w.r.t medicinal plants.
In her address, Prof. Azra N Kamili, Nodal Person Botany department talked about the role of Indian medicinal plants as a source of novel bioactive compounds and the need to protect this green gold from our forests. Dr. Rafiq Ahmad Lone conducted proceedings, while Dr. Shaiesta Shah presented the vote of thanks. Dr. Sajad Ahmad Lone was the rapporteur.
DSW HOLDS SPECIAL LECTURE
Department of Students Welfare (DSW), organised a special lecture on ‘Diverse Contribution of Freedom Fighters during Freedom Struggle of India.” Vice Chancellor Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean, DSW, Dr. Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Coordinator Department of Politics and Governance, Dr. Himabindu, attended the event.
In her special lecture, Dr. Himabindu, discussed the role of unsung freedom fighters from Hyderabad and Telengana, in fighting for independence from British rule. She said that every leader from the top to the grassroots have contributed to the struggle for freedom. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah and Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, “The struggle and sacrifices of leaders for the cause of freedom can never be forgotten, especially the role of Mahatma Gandhi through non-violence.”
Dy Dir DSW, Dr Asif Khan conducted the programme proceedings while as Dr Muhammad Latief proposed the vote of thanks.