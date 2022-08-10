Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | CUK holds series of events

Department of Botany, organized an online lecture on “Medicinal Plants: An Overview for Future Business Development in India” by Prof Ravinder Raina, Former Principal Scientist YSP University of Hort and Forestry (Solan-HP)

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah highlighted the importance of herbal medicine, its revenue generating potential for all stakeholders, need to shift towards naturopathy, popularity of alternative medicine in China, SE Asia and India, opportunities for business and entrepreneurship development via-a-vis MAP’s of India. Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar highlighted the role of medicinal plant biodiversity, importance of collaborative approach between concerned stakeholders to develop MAP sector, prioritizing to prevent plundering of MP wealth from forests, and need to educate future generations regarding preservation & propagation of MAP’s for sustainable development of the country.