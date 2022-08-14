Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | CUK VC felicitates winners of different competitions

“The students, research scholars, faculty members and administrative staff participated in all the activities with full zeal and zest,” Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said during the felicitation ceremony organised by the Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) to felicitate the winners of different competitions organised during the weeklong celebrations and to honour the meritorious students of the nine Schools, for the academic year, 2021. He said the students and staff members have been forthcoming for participation in all the activities.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said the events conducted by the teaching departments during the Mahotsav have provided a suitable platform to the research scholars and students to exhibit their hidden talent. “Winning and losing is part of life, but what is important is participating in the competitions,” Prof. Zargar said and asked the departments to continue holding events wherein students can showcase their latent talent. Speaking on the occasion, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka said, the university remained abuzz with the multifarious activities conducted by all the teaching departments. He said that all the events provided a platform for the students to demonstrate their strengths.