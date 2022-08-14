Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | CUK VC felicitates winners of different competitions

Ganderbal, Aug 13: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah Saturday hailed the teaching departments and administrative sections for successfully conducting 50 different events/activities across all the university campuses to celebrate 75 years of Independence and commemorate it as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
“The students, research scholars, faculty members and administrative staff participated in all the activities with full zeal and zest,” Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said during the felicitation ceremony organised by the Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) to felicitate the winners of different competitions organised during the weeklong celebrations and to honour the meritorious students of the nine Schools, for the academic year, 2021. He said the students and staff members have been forthcoming for participation in all the activities.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said the events conducted by the teaching departments during the Mahotsav have provided a suitable platform to the research scholars and students to exhibit their hidden talent. “Winning and losing is part of life, but what is important is participating in the competitions,” Prof. Zargar said and asked the departments to continue holding events wherein students can showcase their latent talent. Speaking on the occasion, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka said, the university remained abuzz with the multifarious activities conducted by all the teaching departments. He said that all the events provided a platform for the students to demonstrate their strengths.
Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, congratulated the winners and asked them to carry forward the winning streak in all the spheres of life.
Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah in his speech said that out of 50 events organised by the university, 23 were competitive in nature. He said the student’s felicitation includes a citation, memento and a cash prize.