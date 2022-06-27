Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav | Debate competition held

All the participants spoke on the topic. Anish Kumar of 12th Class, and Anousheh of Class 11th both from Chenab Valley Public School Doda secured 1st and 2nd positions respectively whereas Ramisa Khan of Class 11th from Govt. Girls Hr. Secondary School Bhaderwah secured 3rd position.

At the end of the programme, certificates and medals were distributed among the participants to encourage them for their participation in such activities in future.

Addressing the event . Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria, Commandant IRP-5th Bn said that the main aim of organising such events is to provide a platform to the students to display their talent.