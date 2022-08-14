Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | District Administration Srinagar organises conclave of war veterans

The felicitation programme was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad who awarded the Commendation Certificates to 75 War Veterans, Ex-servicemen, war widows to mark 75 years of independence. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the event was aimed to praise and acknowledge the sacrifices of people who have taken part in 1962, 1971 and Kargil wars to defend boundaries of the country. The DC praised the sacrifices of the martyrs and ex-servicemen who have displayed exemplary courage to protect the dignity of the nation and at the same time appreciated the indomitable courage and brevity of participants (war–widows).