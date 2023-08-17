Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events held at Air Force Station Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 16: To commemorate 75 years of Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is being celebrated as the people led initiative and as part of the Govt of India’s Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign various activities in line with the theme were conducted at Air Force Station Srinagar from 9 to 15 August.
An ‘Amrit Vatika’ was developed by planting 75 saplings of indigenous species to replenish mother earth as ’Vasudha Vandhan’ at village Lalgaon" on 10 August. 'Panch Pran’ pledge was also taken at Lalgaon on 10 August . The local residents also participated in the programme.
The National Flag was unfurled by Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Srinagar as part of Independence Day celebrations. Additionally, a contingent of air warriors along with the personnel of 41 Bn BSF jointly attended the Independence Day celebrations at Government Middle School, Gudsathoo, Budgam. The programme included joint hoisting of the National Flag followed by the Rashtragaan and Panch Pran Pledge.
As part of the campaign, the air warriors wholeheartedly participated in slogan raising and witnessed a Kabbadi match conducted at Govt middle School Gadribal, Srinagar. The event was coordinated by District Youth Officer from Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Doos Mohammad.