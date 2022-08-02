Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | IM-GDC Shopian organises debate competition

Shopian: As part of the Action Plan in run up to the 75th Independence Day celebration under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the IM-GDC Shopian today organised a debate competition on the theme, “Role of Women in Freedom Struggle of India”, here.

The debate was formally opened with a welcome address by Principal, Prof Bashir Ahmad Dar who laid emphasis on the fact that students shall actively participate in co-curricular activities for their overall academic growth.