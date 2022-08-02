Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | IM-GDC Shopian organises debate competition

Shopian: As part of the Action Plan in run up to the 75th Independence Day celebration under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the IM-GDC Shopian today organised a debate competition on the theme, “Role of Women in Freedom Struggle of India”, here.
The debate was formally opened with a welcome address by Principal, Prof Bashir Ahmad Dar who laid emphasis on the fact that students shall actively participate in co-curricular activities for their overall academic growth.
The participants for the debate were from IM GDC Shopian and GDC Zainapora. In all, 18 students participated in the debate competition. The participants were divided into two houses named ‘Gandhi House’ and ‘Tagore House’.
The students exhaustively spoke for and against the motion from both houses.