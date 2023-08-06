'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' | J&K Govt launches NCD screening campaign

The decision to focus on NCDs during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, as per the order, was taken in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on 3rd August 2023. It has been impressed that the health services of Jammu and Kashmir must reach out to the farthest communities, and share daily progress reports and evidence on the departmental Whatsapp group (H&ME) and NCD Portal. Jammu and Kashmir faces an escalating burden of NCDs and is among the top in the country in terms of hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and others.