'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' | J&K Govt launches NCD screening campaign

Srinagar, Aug 6: The Health Departments of Jammu and Kashmir divisions have been directed to commemorate the Independence Day celebrations with intensified screening of Non-Communicable Diseases across the two divisions of the UT.
The Health and Medical Education Department J&K has directed the Health Services Directorates of Jammu and Kashmir divisions to prepare comprehensive action plans to organize NCD awareness and screening camps at all the Health and Wellness Centers across the UT. The activities are aimed at early detection and treatment of Diabetes, Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases, Cancers and other non-communicable diseases. These activities will be carried out under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations “in mission mode with high impact and visibility for the welfare of general masses”.
The decision to focus on NCDs during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, as per the order, was taken in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on 3rd August 2023. It has been impressed that the health services of Jammu and Kashmir must reach out to the farthest communities, and share daily progress reports and evidence on the departmental Whatsapp group (H&ME) and NCD Portal. Jammu and Kashmir faces an escalating burden of NCDs and is among the top in the country in terms of hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and others.