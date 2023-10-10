Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | Kalash Yatra flagged-off from MC Baramulla

Baramulla, Oct 10: Amidst spectacular display of patriotism besides drum beatings, an impressive “Kalash Yatra” was taken out at Municipal Council Baramulla where “Amrit Kalash” were received from 21 wards in Baramulla’s Municipal Council.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Raina was preset alongwith various district officers led the Amrit Kalash Yatra from Municipal Council Baramulla.
Underlying the significance of the objective behind the initiative, the ADC said that the nation owes a duty and an onus to remember the supreme sacrifices of its martyrs. He remarked that the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” (MMMD) initiative has struck a chord with the right thinking people of the country.
The ADC further asserted that a wave of nationalist fervour and duty consciousness has gripped the country as the soil collected from across the country will be kept into Amrit Kalash and taken to Delhi with an aim to remember Martyrs and freedom fighters of the country.
These yatras provide a platform to the people to connect with their roots and appreciate the rich tapestry of Indian culture; the ADC added.
Raina also elaborated that Amrit Kalash Yatras will help educate individuals about the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the struggle for independence. This knowledge instils a sense of gratitude and patriotism, reinforcing the importance of upholding the democratic values and principles that the nation stands for.
Meanwhile, a Cultural programme was also organized during the event with an aim to familiarise youth about the cultural diversity and ethos of the country.