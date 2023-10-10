Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | Kalash Yatra flagged-off from MC Baramulla

The ADC further asserted that a wave of nationalist fervour and duty consciousness has gripped the country as the soil collected from across the country will be kept into Amrit Kalash and taken to Delhi with an aim to remember Martyrs and freedom fighters of the country.

These yatras provide a platform to the people to connect with their roots and appreciate the rich tapestry of Indian culture; the ADC added.

Raina also elaborated that Amrit Kalash Yatras will help educate individuals about the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the struggle for independence. This knowledge instils a sense of gratitude and patriotism, reinforcing the importance of upholding the democratic values and principles that the nation stands for.