[ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ] Prisons Department launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in jails

Srinagar: As a part of the Nationwide Campaign ‘Har GharTiranga’ under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, various activities are being undertaken in all the prisons of the UT of J&K, which include distribution of flags among public, Tiranga rallies, raising awareness among staff and inmates about the National Flag.
During the campaign special emphasis was placed on rich heritage, contribution by freedom fighters and various facets it has undergone, before “we gained independence as well as hoisting of National Flag on buildings, staff quarters and staff lines.”
“Also, tales of freedom fighters, unsung martyrs are being made known.”
Officers and staff of Prisons Department, J&K, are also displayed their love and respect by hoisting/displaying the National Flag in their homes and work places with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Prisons, H. K. Lohia said that the main objective behind the initiative is to make the prisoners, staff and their families, a part of the campaign and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
He said these activities are aimed at further bonding and cementing of Nationalistic feelings and to raise awareness about the Independence struggle and role/importance of Indian National Flag therein, among staff, inmates and citizens.