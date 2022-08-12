[ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ] Prisons Department launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in jails

Srinagar: As a part of the Nationwide Campaign ‘Har GharTiranga’ under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, various activities are being undertaken in all the prisons of the UT of J&K, which include distribution of flags among public, Tiranga rallies, raising awareness among staff and inmates about the National Flag.

During the campaign special emphasis was placed on rich heritage, contribution by freedom fighters and various facets it has undergone, before “we gained independence as well as hoisting of National Flag on buildings, staff quarters and staff lines.”

“Also, tales of freedom fighters, unsung martyrs are being made known.”