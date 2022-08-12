‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations continue at KU

Srinagar, Aug 12: Celebrations related to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the country's 75th year of Independence, continued at the University of Kashmir on Friday.
In the morning, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated an awareness programme titled ‘Background and Importance of National Flag’ organised by the School of Law.
Addressing the participants, Prof Nilofer said that law students and faculty have a greater role to play in raising mass awareness about the importance and significance of our country’s national symbols and events.
“Our National Flag is our pride and it is the duty of every citizen to respect it. Our law students can become our ambassadors to spread this message across the society,” she said, complimenting the School of Law for organising the important programme in connection with ongoing Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir graced the occasion as guests of honour and highlighted the importance of the National Flag.
On the occasion, three students presented papers on the Historical Perspective of National Flag, National Flag Code and Naveen Jindal Case. The Vice-Chancellor announced a special cash prize for the student speakers from LLM 1st semester, including Shahiqah Shakil, Sobia and Amir Ali.
HOD Law Prof Beauty Banday delivered the welcome address while Prof Mohammad Ayub presented a formal vote of thanks. Dr Mohammad Yaseen conducted proceedings of the event, which was attended by students and senior faculty members including Prof Mushtaq Ahmad.
Later in the day, Markaz-i Noor, Shaikh-ul Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies (SACMS) commemorated ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahaotsav’ by organising a one-day seminar titled “Communal Harmony and Co-existence: A Sufi Perspective”.
Invited speakers emphasised the significance of communal harmony and peaceful co-existence and made a mention of various Sufi saints of the Valley, particularly Shaikh-ul Aalam (RA), who propagated these progressive values to shape the syncretic ethos of Kashmir.
Prof G N Khaki, Chairman SACMS highlighted the role of Sufis and Rishis of Kashmir in facilitating an environment of peace and tolerance in the Kashmir Valley.
Prof Peerzada Irshad A Shah, Chief Librarian, spoke about the importance of peace and revival of lost virtues while living in the present world, while Prof Tareak A Rather, Director, Institute of Kashmir Studies, spoke about the significance of communal harmony in the current world order and the need to re-emphasise it.
Prof Tabasum Firdous, Director CCAS also spoke on the occasion. Dr Surayia Gull Naqati, Assistant Professor, CCAS presented a paper on “Communal Harmony and Mystical Thought.”
The event was attended by a galaxy of academicians, scholars and students. Dr. Muhammad Ilham from SACMS conducted proceedings of the programme and also presented a vote of thanks.