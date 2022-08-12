‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations continue at KU

In the morning, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated an awareness programme titled ‘Background and Importance of National Flag’ organised by the School of Law.

Addressing the participants, Prof Nilofer said that law students and faculty have a greater role to play in raising mass awareness about the importance and significance of our country’s national symbols and events.

“Our National Flag is our pride and it is the duty of every citizen to respect it. Our law students can become our ambassadors to spread this message across the society,” she said, complimenting the School of Law for organising the important programme in connection with ongoing Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir graced the occasion as guests of honour and highlighted the importance of the National Flag.