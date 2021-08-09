Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav | Information Department organises colorful cultural programme at Pahalgam

Anantnag, Aug 9: As part of on going ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrating 75 years of Country's Independence, a colorful cultural programme was today organised at Town Hall Pahalgam, here.

The programme was organised by the Cultural Unit Srinagar of Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with District Information Centre Anantnag.

During the programme, a series of diverse and colorful cultural items featuring songs on Patriotism, Covid-19 awareness besides items denouncing drug menace were presented by the artists of the department and local budding singers.

The song written and presented by Athar Balpuri was a masterpiece sending a strong message for the masses to follow SOPs and take preventive measures for safety against the virus.

Besides, the event witnessed a delightful Sufi musical performance on Santoor by Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz and his party. Also, a vibrant poetic symposium featuring key patriotic values and social issues was presented by the renowned poets of the district.

The programme sent a strong public message on various important issues and the audience lauded the choice, collection and presentation of the items presented on the occasion. They expressed hope that the department would continue to work for the betterment of society and maintain strong connection with the masses through such colorful events.

SDM Pahalgam, Syed Naseer, Cultural Officer Kashmir, Tawheed Ahmad Mir, Tehsildar, Dr. Mohammad Hussain, BDO, DIO, EO MC Pahalgam, officials from Health, KV Pahalgam besides media persons, students and local people attended the event.