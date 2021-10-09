Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav | Police’s mega water sports event Jashn-e-Dal concludes

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, who was the chief Guest at the closing ceremony, distributed cash prizes and trophies among the winners.

DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh, Spl DGP Crime J&K, A. K Chaudhary, ADGsP S. J. M. Gillani, Dr. S. D. Singh Jamwal, M. K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta, IGsPGaribDass, Alok Kumar, Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattoo, water sports athletes, Commandants of Kashmir Based Battalions and large number of spectators was present at the closing ceremony.

The DGP J&K while speaking on the occasion extended his gratitude to the Chief Secretary J&K Arun Kumar Mehta for gracing the event and thanked all senior officers of Police, CRPF, Civil administration, Water Sports J&K, participant athletes, and spectators for attending the closing ceremony. He congratulated the ADGP Armed J&K and his team for organizing this successful mega event. He congratulated the winners and appreciated the overwhelming participation of water sport athletes in the event. He said that it was this year’s third big event organized by Jammu and Kashmir and added that more events are being organized in future also.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir police have been regularly organizing sports events as an effort to engage our youth in positive activities. The DGP said that enemies of peace are time and again making attempts to cause damage to the peaceful atmosphere here and added that strict action will be taken against such elements. He said that people are very happy with the efforts of police, security forces and civil administration for peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, ADGP Armed J&K S. J. M. Gillani while speaking on the occasion extended his warm welcome to the dignitaries said that the event was first organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police in 1999 and now is considered as a prestigious event in J&K and added that a number of international and national level athletes took part in the event. He also congratulated all the winner teams/ athletes and wished them good luck for the future.

First conducted in 1999, the Jashn-E-Dal is an annual mega event of Water Sports organized by J&K Police under its Civic Action Programme. This year around 560 participants including Men/Women, Boys & Girls participated in 26 categories under 16 disciplines. On the first day of the event, Kayak & Canoe (200/500) Mtrs for men/women, boys and girls were held.

On the closing ceremony, Individual medals, Certificates and cash prizes amounting around Rs 3.5 lakh have been distributed among the winners including Shikara owners.