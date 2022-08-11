AzadiKaAmritMahotsav | CUK holds collage exhibition, screening of films

Ganderbal: Continuing with various activities and events to celebrate 75 years of Independence and commemorate it as AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, many departments of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised different programmes on Thursday here.
The Department of Politics and Governance organised screening of an episode of a film series titled “Samvidhaan: The Making of the Constitution of India,” role play on the theme “achievements of 75 years of India’s independence” and poster competition on “Freedom and Development.”
Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, spoke about the contributions of Dr. B R Ambedkar and his role as the chairman of Constitution Drafting Committee.
He appreciated the vision of the members of the Constituent Assembly and said that Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, MaulanaAbulKalam Azad and many other leaders played a significant role in shaping the constitution.
Dean Social Sciences and Registrar, Prof M. AfzalZargar explained the relevance of Constituent Assembly Debates and how it is a must for all to understand the birth of India through the Constituent Assembly Debates. “History is important. One must know the history to know the present and think about the future,” he said.
Dean DSW, Dr. Mehrajud din Shah, spoke about the importance of the Indian constitution and the need for the students of political science to be aware of the Constituent Assembly Debates.
Department coordinator, DrHimabindu, conducted the programme proceedings while Asst Prof. Dr. Muzaffar proposed the vote of thanks.
PANEL DISCUSSION HELD
The Department of Education, School of Education, organised a panel discussion on “National Integration and Vision of NEP-2020.”
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah described NEP as a landmark policy, which would revolutionise the education sector in the country. Registrar, Prof. M AfzalZargar, said the features of NEP include Ensuring Universal Access at all levels of school education, Early Childhood Care & Education with new Curricular and Pedagogical Structure, Attaining Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Reforms in school curricula and pedagogy and Multilingualism and the power of language. Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka said, the NEP will promote ideation, innovation, and entrepreneurship in schools and has been aimed to transform India’s education system in alignment with the futuristic needs.
LAW DEPTT HOLDS SEMINAR
The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies organized a student seminar on the “Preamble of the Indian Constitution.” Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean, School of Legal highlighted the significance of the Preamble of the constitution of India.
Speaking on occasion, students threw lights on the various aspects of the preamble. The event was attended by the faculty members. SamreenNazir conducted the programme proceedings while Khatija proposed the vote of thanks.