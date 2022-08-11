AzadiKaAmritMahotsav | CUK holds collage exhibition, screening of films

Ganderbal: Continuing with various activities and events to celebrate 75 years of Independence and commemorate it as AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, many departments of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised different programmes on Thursday here.

The Department of Politics and Governance organised screening of an episode of a film series titled “Samvidhaan: The Making of the Constitution of India,” role play on the theme “achievements of 75 years of India’s independence” and poster competition on “Freedom and Development.”

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, spoke about the contributions of Dr. B R Ambedkar and his role as the chairman of Constitution Drafting Committee.

He appreciated the vision of the members of the Constituent Assembly and said that Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, MaulanaAbulKalam Azad and many other leaders played a significant role in shaping the constitution.