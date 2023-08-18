Azad’s ‘Hinduism existed before Islam’ remark | Don’t know why he had to raise this: Farooq Abdullah

“I don’t know why he had to raise this. He knows the history of the state...It is for him to answer what was the necessity of bringing another thing to the front,” Farooq Abdullah said on Friday speaking on Ghulam Nabi Azad’s recent statement that has stirred up a controversy. Speaking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah further said that he is confident that the Supreme Court will give justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Everyone is presenting their case in front of the Honourable Supreme Court. Earlier also, two judgments have been given by the Supreme Court in favour of Article 370. We are all confident that if our lawyers put the case before them they will look at it justly and give justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the National Conference president said.