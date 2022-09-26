Azad's party team of turncoats: JKPCC chief

Asking the people to continue supporting the party, he said, We are going to introduce young faces and you have to support them and make them win (the elections). You will not support that (Azad's) party and the BJP which skinned the people in the country with inflation, growing unemployment, GST and demonetisation.



Wani said the party has started a campaign to reach out to the people from Katra on the occasion of the first Navratra. We will have rallies in all the 90 assembly constituencies and we will emerge strong enough to defeat the opponents, he added.



He also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and said when India got freedom from the British due to sustained struggle of the Congress, even a needle was being imported from outside the country.