B Tech exam delay will jeopardise our careers: IUST students

Earlier this week, the J&K government advertised posts of engineers in various government departments. The aspirants are required to have received their degree before November 12 this year.

However, due to the delay in examinations, the engineering students at IUST would be ineligible if the university administration does not expedite the process.

Raising the issue with Greater Kashmir, many students and their parents expressed dismay at what they called “apathy of the authorities towards their careers”.

A student, pleading anonymity, said that his counterparts in other colleges like NIT Srinagar and outside had completed their degrees.

“Our administration is taking sweet time for our exams and while the posts are advertised, we will be unable to avail the chance to get a job,” he said.

Many students urged that the authorities should merge their 7th semester and final exams so that they can have their degrees in hand for appearing in the recruitment processes.

“The posts get advertised after decades,” he said. Another student from varsity said that it was after many years that a large number of jobs were advertised and if they would not be able to appear, they would lose the chance for years.

He said their degrees should have been long over but their 5th and 7th semester were prolonged. “Everyone else in the country and even in NIT Srinagar resorted to online mode of exams and was done with the degrees on time. But ours is a sad story if the administration continues like this,” he said.

Dean Academics IUST, Ayaz Hassan Moon said the exams were delayed due to the restrictions and constraints posed by the pandemic.

“We are still ahead of many universities in terms of completing courses,” he said.

Acknowledging the concerns of the students aspiring for the advertised jobs, he said that the examination process and completion of degrees was being aimed at concluding before the cut-off date.

However, he said that the exams of the two semesters could not be merged.

“We will do whatever can be done to help students complete their course in time,” he said.