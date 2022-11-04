B2V4 campaign ends on high note in Bandipora

The official spokesperson said the Back to Village-4 programme was held in 151 Panchayats of the district in three phases during which the designated officers reached out to the people in all the Panchayat Halqas to review the implementation of decisions taken in earlier three phases of Back to village programme, assessed development needs and took feedback from the grassroots, helpful for planning on socio-economic transformation of rural areas.

During the week-long programme, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmed, Additional District Development Commissioner Ali Afsar Khan and ADC Waseem Raja personally visited more than 60 Panchayats and took part in the programme and also inspected several activities taking place during the campaign.