B2V4 campaign ends on high note in Bandipora

Bandipora, Nov 4 : The last phase of week-long Back to Village' (B2V4) outreach programme concluded on a high note across the district during which designated officers profiled developmental needs of rural areas.
The official spokesperson said the Back to Village-4 programme was held in 151 Panchayats of the district in three phases during which the designated officers reached out to the people in all the Panchayat Halqas to review the implementation of decisions taken in earlier three phases of Back to village programme, assessed development needs and took feedback from the grassroots, helpful for planning on socio-economic transformation of rural areas.
During the week-long programme, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmed, Additional District Development Commissioner Ali Afsar Khan and ADC Waseem Raja personally visited more than 60 Panchayats and took part in the programme and also inspected several activities taking place during the campaign.
Dr Owais said, 151 officers were deputed by the General Administration Department and district administration to the Panchayats of the district under the B2V4 programme which culminated in three phases. He added that, B2V4 programme in Bandipora marked with participation of senior most officers of the Government including Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Secretary, Tourism and Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; Secretary DM&RRR, Nazim Zai Khan; Director General Woman and Child Development, Tariq Ali; Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Athar Amir Khan; Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, Abdul Salam and Director Finance RDD, Reyaz Ahmed.
He said the visiting officers documented the developmental profile and identified development and welfare issues which need intervention at government level for resolution. On the concluding day, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir along with DC Bandipora visited Panchayat Halqa Rakhi Ashman and interacted with the PRIs and public to assess the needs of the inhabitants.