‘Back to Village programme strengthens democracy at grassroots level in J&K’

“The visible transformation of rural belts through this vital program points towards the huge success of the untiring efforts put in place by the government in order to strengthen the democratic values at grassroots,” he said in a statement.

“This program has primarily focused on energizing and empowering the Panchayats, collecting feedback from the locals and resolving public issues on the spot in order to relieve the agonies of the rural population who otherwise have met a second class treatment during the rule of previous governments.