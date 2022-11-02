‘Back to Village programme strengthens democracy at grassroots level in J&K’

Srinagar, Nov 2: DDC Member Kaiser Ganie has said that after the launch of Back To Village programme in J&K by the Government of India, the condition of villages in Jammu & Kashmir has changed enormously for better which in turn has won the trust of people in the three-tier system.
“The visible transformation of rural belts through this vital program points towards the huge success of the untiring efforts put in place by the government in order to strengthen the democratic values at grassroots,” he said in a statement.
“This program has primarily focused on energizing and empowering the Panchayats, collecting feedback from the locals and resolving public issues on the spot in order to relieve the agonies of the rural population who otherwise have met a second class treatment during the rule of previous governments.
“The Back to Village Program remains unprecedented as it primarily thrusts on the rediscovering the rural roots of our country where majority of its local populace hails from the villages.”
“Under this program a gateway has been opened where requisite assessments of the needs of villages in the valley are carried out by the concerned gazetted officers who can directly redress the grievances of village population by interacting with them.”
“Srinagar rural-belt has also witnessed a colossal developmental change under Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ji and Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration but Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has played an important role in taking out the rural areas of District Srinagar from the abyss of regression towards equitable progress and prosperity,” the DDC member said.
“The macadamisation of rural roads is unparalleled with huge amounts of work done in maintaining the bunds of various streams, installation of lights & delivering water supply to far-flung areas under Jal Shakti Scheme. This isn’t a miracle but a perfect example of serious administrative steps that have been taken to resolve the problems of the people and allow them to put their genuine demands before a government that is ready to mitigate their problems.”