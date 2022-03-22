Bad fiction aimed to sow seeds of hatred: Sajad Lone on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Srinagar Mar 22: People's Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said the controversial bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files' is a “bad fiction” saying the people like the film director Vivek Agnihotri "only sown seeds of hatred between different communities for their careers".
Lone while talking to the media on the sidelines of a public gathering in south Kashmir’s Kokernag town as per news agency KNO said, " The film is a fiction and people like Agnihotri would drown this country in hatred".
“People like Aghintori, Anupam Kher are desperate to go to Rajya Sabha. They should be send to Rajya Sabha, otherwise they will drown this country in hatred,” Lone said.
Lone said Kashmiri Muslims "have suffered 50 times more than Kashmiri Pandits".
“There was injustice with Kashmiri Pandits but Kashmiri Muslims have suffered 50 times more than them. I have lost my own father to bullets,” he said.
On the occasion, DDC member Sagam Advocate Saleem Parray joined the PC. Among others, senior PC leader Peerzada Mansoor Hussain also spoke on the occasion.