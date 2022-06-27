Bad Times? | Newly-constructed clock tower in Shopian displays incorrect time

At around 6:34 pm, one of the snow-white clock dials reads 7:47 pm, the second one reads 11.35 pm while the third one displays the correct time.

The 52-feet tall clock tower was recently constructed in Gole Chakri, a business nerve of the town, at a cost of around Rs 34 lakh, and three gigantic chime clocks were installed on it.

The clocks worked perfectly for a few days and then started showing the wrong time.