Bad Times? | Newly-constructed clock tower in Shopian displays incorrect time

Shopian, June 27: The residents of south Kashmir’s Shopian town appear to be living in three separate time zones.
It sounds pretty uncanny but this is what the chime clocks of the newly-constructed clock tower show.
Although set as per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the clocks installed on the lateral faces of the triangular clock tower display three different times at any given time.
At around 6:34 pm, one of the snow-white clock dials reads 7:47 pm, the second one reads 11.35 pm while the third one displays the correct time.
The 52-feet tall clock tower was recently constructed in Gole Chakri, a business nerve of the town, at a cost of around Rs 34 lakh, and three gigantic chime clocks were installed on it.
The clocks worked perfectly for a few days and then started showing the wrong time.
“The clocks failed merely after a few days of their installation,” said Javed Ahmad, a local.
Ahmad said that the concerned authorities did not take the trouble to fix them.
Another resident said that it was a mockery in the name of constructing a clock tower and then boasting about it.
Incharge Secretary, Municipal Council Shopian, Assadullah told Greater Kashmir that the clocks developed some technical snag and the issue had been taken up with the manufacturing company.
“We have procured through the GeM portal and the company is responsible for their maintenance for three years,” he said.