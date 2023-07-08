Bad weather forces suspension of Amarnath yatra on 2nd consecutive day

Srinagar, July 08: Bad weather forced the suspension of Amarnath Yatra for the second consecutive day on Saturday, officials said.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the holy yatra remained suspended on both Baltal and Pahalgam routes due to heavy rains.
Meanwhile, no fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to move towards Srinagar from Jammu as the highway remains blocked due to landslides in Ramban district.
The 62-day-long pilgrimage to the Amarnath holy shrine commenced on July 1 and will culminate on August 31. Nearly 1 lakh devotees have visited the holy cave so far.